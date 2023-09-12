First-degree murder charges laid in Manitoba homicide

The Manitoba RCMP is set to make announcement regarding first-degree murder charges laid in a homicide investigation.

On Tuesday at 11 a.m., Supt. Rob Lasson, Insp. Tim Arseneault and Sgt. Richard Sherring will be speaking at a news conference at the RCMP D Division Headquarters. The officers will provide information surrounding a homicide investigation, including the arrest of three males, the charges laid, and a timeline of events.

Mounties note they have laid first-degree murder charges in connection with this homicide.

