

The Canadian Press





POWERVIEW, Man. -- Police have laid first-degree murder charges in the deaths last year of two men in southern Manitoba.

Jody Brown and Steven Chevrefils were found dead in a home in St. Georges, northeast of Winnipeg, in late February 2017.

RCMP determined their deaths were the result of a homicide.

They initially arrested a 26-year-old man from Fort Alexander, Man., on second-degree murder charges but he was later released and the charges against him were staid.

Mounties now say a 54-year-old man from Fort Alexander has been arrested.

Claude Francis Guimond remains in custody.