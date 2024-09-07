First Friday night lights for Winnipeg high school football

More than a dozen high school football teams kicked off their season Friday – with six games in AAAA and three in AAA.

At the AAAA level, the Elmwood Giants swept the Garden City Gophers 40-0.

Steinbach Regional Secondary also couldn’t get one into the end zone against Dakota Collegiate, who dominated with a 55-0 finish.

Kelvin High School and Grant Park Collegiate faced off for the Corydon Cup, with Grant Park taking the win at 41-7.

Oak Park High School shut out Brandon’s Crocus Plains Regional Secondary 60-0.

Murdoch McKay Collegiate bowed to Springfield Collegiate – 35-0.

Meanwhile in AAA, Technical Vocational High School shut out Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute 19-0.

The Dryden Eagles squeaked by with a 30-29 win against the Churchill Bulldogs.

John Taylor Collegiate lost 24-6 to Fort Frances High School.

The Junior Varsity 9s and 12s will start their season next week.

