WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • First Friday night lights for Winnipeg high school football

    The Elmwood Giants battled the Garden City Gophers on Sept. 6, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) The Elmwood Giants battled the Garden City Gophers on Sept. 6, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    More than a dozen high school football teams kicked off their season Friday – with six games in AAAA and three in AAA.

    At the AAAA level, the Elmwood Giants swept the Garden City Gophers 40-0.

    Steinbach Regional Secondary also couldn’t get one into the end zone against Dakota Collegiate, who dominated with a 55-0 finish.

    Kelvin High School and Grant Park Collegiate faced off for the Corydon Cup, with Grant Park taking the win at 41-7.

    Oak Park High School shut out Brandon’s Crocus Plains Regional Secondary 60-0.

    Murdoch McKay Collegiate bowed to Springfield Collegiate – 35-0.

    Meanwhile in AAA, Technical Vocational High School shut out Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute 19-0.

    The Dryden Eagles squeaked by with a 30-29 win against the Churchill Bulldogs.

    John Taylor Collegiate lost 24-6 to Fort Frances High School.

    The Junior Varsity 9s and 12s will start their season next week.

    - With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock and Devon McKendrick

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump campaigns in Wisconsin just days ahead of debate with Harris

    With just days to go before his first — and likely only — debate against U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris, former U.S. president Donald Trump leaned into his familiar grievances about everything from his indictments to the border as he campaigned in one of the most deeply Republican swaths of battleground Wisconsin.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News