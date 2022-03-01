First Manitoba Legislature session for Stefanson as premier as polls show lagging support

In a statement to CTV News Winnipeg, Premier Stefanson said economic recovery will be a big focus in the coming months. In a statement to CTV News Winnipeg, Premier Stefanson said economic recovery will be a big focus in the coming months.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will 'pay'

Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday in what Ukraine’s leader called a blatant campaign of terror, while U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to make his Russian counterpart 'pay a price' for the invasion.

Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation

Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

What are thermobaric weapons?

Known as vacuum bombs, aerosol bombs, or fuel-air explosives, thermobaric weapons use oxygen from the surrounding air to create massive, high-temperature explosions.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island