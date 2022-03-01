First Manitoba Legislature session for Stefanson as premier as polls show lagging support

Winnipeg -

Tuesday marked the beginning of the spring session at the Manitoba Legislature, as well as Heather Stefanson’s first as premier.

The sitting is scheduled to run until June, and is the first time MLAs have gather in-person in the chamber since the start of the pandemic.

With the world still grappling with COIVD-19, political parties say economic relief and health care are top mind for the spring sitting.

"We have still have a backlog of surgical of surgical procedures and tests,” said Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont. “It's not getting better. That needs to be a priority.”

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew said the session is an opportunity to push back "against the way Heather Stefanson is continuing with Brian Pallister's mismanagement and cuts of the health care system.”

In a statement to CTV News Winnipeg, Premier Stefanson said economic recovery will be a big focus in the coming months.

“We have to learn to live with COVID. You’ll see some efforts to return to ‘normal’ and focus on recovery in the post-COVID world,” the statement read.

Adjunct political studies professor Christopher Adams said with an election looming a year and a half away, it could prove to be a very important time for the premier, as opinion polls show a lack of support.

"The news is not that great for the Progressive Conservative Party. They are in the 20s, and they really need to be in the high 30s and early 40 per cent,” he said.

Adams says a major goal of this session will be for Stefanson to distance herself from the previous Tory government.

"There are a lot of things that she's inherited as the new premier, but also there are some things as a leader she'll have to take on,” he said.

While the Tories look to tackle Manitoba's greatest issues, Adam said they'll also look to win back public opinion.

"When you look at the City of Winnipeg, where more than half of the 57 seats in the assembly are located at, the NDP is leading the PCs in double digits, so right now they are in an uphill battle,” he said.