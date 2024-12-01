First Metis group signs modern treaty with the federal government

Manitoba Metis Federation President David Chartrand told a ceremony for a new treaty that recognizes his organization as the government for the Red River Metis that the moment was 154 years in the making.

"We will pursue something that's rightfully ours, and no matter how long it takes, we will never give up.We will try and try and try," Chartrand told the ceremony in Winnipeg on Saturday.

The federation is the first Metis group to sign a modern treaty with the federal government, and the ceremony came after its members voted overwhelmingly in favour of the agreement last year during an assembly.

It recognizes the Red River Metis have an inherent right to self-government and law-making powers over their own citizenship, elections and other operations.

While the treaty doesn't lay out specific rights around health care, harvesting or land, Chartrand has said those aspects will likely be negotiated later with the federal government on a nation-to-nation basis.

It is subject to legislation passing in Parliament, and Chartrand has said the NDP, Bloc Quebecois and Greens have promised to support the Liberal government.

Metis leader Louis Riel negotiated a treaty with Canada some 150 years ago, which led to Manitoba joining Confederation, a development that was supposed to reserve 1.4 million acres of land for Metis residents in the province.

But Ottawa did not follow through with the promises of that agreement and Riel was eventually executed for high treason in 1885 for resisting Canada's encroachment on Metis lands.

Chartrand told the crowd gathered for Saturday's signing ceremony, which included federal ministers, MPs and Premier Wab Kinew, that the injustices against Metis aren't ancient history. When COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Canada, the federation's leader fought to get Metis prioritized with other Indigenous groups to receive them, arguing that they, too, faced higher health risks.

But he said that never happened because Metis didn't have constitutional protection, and he said the federal and provincial governments argued over who had jurisdiction over them.

"I still, to this day, will hold a grudge, and I'm one that doesn't, but I'll never forget what they did to us then. And that's now, not 1800," he said.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree called the day "long overdue" and said he hopes to advance the necessary legislation to enable the treaty in the coming days.

"I call upon all parliamentarians to support this initiative and ensure we have swift passage of this bill," he said Saturday.

Anandasangaree said once the treaty comes into effect, it will apply to the Manitoba Metis Federation's approximately 42,500 Red River Metis citizens.

Chartrand has said he has not heard whether the Conservatives will back it.

He noted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had intended to be at Saturday's signing ceremony, but was pulled away Friday to fly to Florida for a dinner meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.

"He's doing his part and we clearly accept his regrets, because he personally wanted to be here," Chartrand said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2024.