WINNIPEG -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of in-person festivities for National Indigenous Peoples Day, but that isn't stopping First Nations across Manitoba from celebrating.

The Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. (MKO) is one of several groups holding online events on Sunday.

The MKO will get an early start to the day, holding a sunrise pipe ceremony at 5:00 a.m.

At noon, a live stream will start and consist of a flag raising at city hall, welcoming remarks, and then a variety of fun events.

A children's drawing competition, a jigging contest and a talent show will all be live streamed during the afternoon.

The Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) will be hosting 'Jig and Jam,' a virtual variety show featuring many musicians.

The show will be streamed live from noon to 8 p.m., with clips filmed at historic Metis sites across Manitoba.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery (WAG) and Indigenous Music are also teaming up to hold a Virtual Powwow at 1 p.m.

The event will be live-streamed here and feature music, dancing and other powwow essentials.