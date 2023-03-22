First Nation community in lockdown after shooting

Long Plain First Nation remains in lockdown following a shooting in the community over the weekend.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) says on Sunday evening two people were driving on Yellowquill Trail when a dark-coloured truck came driving towards them.

When they drove past, police say people inside the truck shot at the victim and passenger.

The driver was injured and had to be airlifted to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg. Police said as of Tuesday, he is in stable condition.

The passenger was not injured.

Insp. Derek Beach with the MFNPS told CTV News police are still investigating the shooting.

"It's obviously very serious, and it's our mandate and it's our priority to have people responsible for this incident arrested," Beach said, adding police do not have any further information to release. "We're obviously still investigating every possible lead that we have."

With no arrests made in the shooting, the community has been placed into lockdown.

"The suspects identified are still at large and we're increasing patrols in the community," a statement from Long Plain's chief and council reads.

The statement, which was posted online Monday, says all businesses in Long Plain are on lockdown, with multiple 24-hour checkpoints set up within the community.

"Please continue to be vigilant and cautious as we move forward to find all individuals involved in this incident."

The First Nation, which is located about 95 kilometres west of Winnipeg, confirmed it remains in lockdown as of Wednesday.

The MFNPS describe the vehicle in the shooting as a dark-coloured Chevrolet truck with a crew cab. Police are looking for any information about the shooting, and are asking anyone with details to call Long Plain MFNPS at (204) 252-4488.

CTV News has reached out to Long Plain First Nation for more details.