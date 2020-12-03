WINNIPEG -- Winnipegosis RCMP are investigating the armed robbery of a gas bar Dec. 1 on the Pine Creek First Nation, the second time in less than a month the business has been robbed.

According to a news release, officers responded to the gas bar at 11:30 p.m. and were told a man carrying a rifle and a bag had entered the gas bar and demanded cash and cigarettes.

The suspect was handed an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes, after which he ran from the scene.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket, black balaclava and grey/blue work gloves.

A dark-coloured sedan was observed in the area at the time of the robbery.

The gas bar had previously been robbed by someone carrying a firearm on Nov. 12 of this year.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have information related to this incident or the dark coloured sedan to contact the Winnipegosis RCMP at 204-656-7000, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.