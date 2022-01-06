First Nation leaders in Manitoba calling for COVID-19 supports amid rising cases

With at least 33 First Nations in Manitoba having active COVID-19 cases, leaders are calling for more COVID-19 supports to help deal with rising cases.

“What we are being told is that there is no surge support available to us. That means there are no additional people to help us out, so that was a really big concern for us,” said Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias.

The First Nation has closed its borders, as it fights COVID-19 with just four nurses for more than 8,000 people.

First Nations health officials said they are entering an exponential growth phase in cases, similar to the rest of Manitoba once Omicron began spreading, and have shifted their response strategy from containment to prevention of severe outcomes.

Monias is critical of the federal government's lack of action to address overcrowding.

He said it is not uncommon for up to 30 people to live in a home there, yet nearly two years into the pandemic, no isolation units have been built.

"Where are you going to go? You’re going to stay home with the rest of your family and they are going to become infected,” Monias said.

Garrison Settee, Grand Chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), said people are sick again and tired of waiting for promises to be fulfilled.

“We need to ensure these resources are here. If not we are going to see some very dire consequences and that’s something I don’t want to see,” said Settee.

Communities are also facing a shortage of rapid tests, which is the only way the virus is being detected in most First Nations.

With files from CTV’s Jill Macyshon