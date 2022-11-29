First Nation works with environmental group to help in residential school searches

WINNIPEG -

A First Nation in Ontario is working with a Winnipeg environmental assessment firm to help communities investigate sites of former residential schools with an Indigenous-led approach.

Missanabie Cree First Nation, through its company ISN Maskwa, is partnering with Narratives Inc. to provide services related to unmarked graves and burial searches, accessing archival records and gathering testimony.

The First Nation says the new partnership is a step toward helping communities find the truth of what occurred in residential schools.

Narratives is working with several Ontario First Nations in their investigations.

The organization says obtaining access to records and funding are the biggest challenges.

Both groups hope by working together that they can educate the broader public and keep conversations about healing for survivors front and centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2022.