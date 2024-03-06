First Nations Bank to make announcement regarding economic reconciliation
The First Nations Bank of Canada is set to make a major announcement on Wednesday morning.
CEO Bill Lomax is scheduled to make the announcement at 8:30 a.m. at the RBC Convention Centre.
According to the bank, the announcement will focus on economic reconciliation and how the First Nations Bank of Canada will be playing a larger role in financing major projects.
This news comes as the AFOA conference is taking place in Winnipeg.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
