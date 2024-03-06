WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • First Nations Bank to make announcement regarding economic reconciliation

    Money
    Share

    The First Nations Bank of Canada is set to make a major announcement on Wednesday morning.

    CEO Bill Lomax is scheduled to make the announcement at 8:30 a.m. at the RBC Convention Centre.

    According to the bank, the announcement will focus on economic reconciliation and how the First Nations Bank of Canada will be playing a larger role in financing major projects.

    This news comes as the AFOA conference is taking place in Winnipeg.

    This is a developing story. More details to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News