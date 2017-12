About 500 people attended Siloam Mission’s annual Christmas Eve meal Sunday.

The shelter welcomed up to 500 guests between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Debbie Andrich attended the meal. Her parents died when she was young and doesn't have a family gathering this holiday.

"It sure helps me and cheers me up a lot," she said. "When I come here I'm with people and I can't cook a big turkey by myself, so I love to come with no family left."

This year, the event received some new help from a few special guests—First Nations Chiefs in Manitoba.

Norway House Cree Nation Vice Chief Gilbert Fredette said too many Indigenous people move to urban centres from First Nations and fall through the cracks during the transition. Taking part in the meal is a step towards finding solutions.

"I want to make sure they are prepared when they come to the city. Better educational outcomes, better training on First Nations so when they come to Winnipeg they don’t have to fall and go on social assistance,” said Fredette.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and his family also took part.

Siloam Mission said having its new drop-in centre on Stanley Street meant guests no longer had to line up outside before the meal as they have in past years.

Source: Beth Macdonell/ CTV News