

The Canadian Press





First Nations chiefs are criticizing an apparent proposal coming up by the Manitoba government to ban hunting with spotlights at night.

Premier Brian Pallister told 800 Progressive Conservatives at a party fundraiser on Thursday that the province will end what he called the inhumane practice.

He received loud applause from those in attendance.

The Southern Chiefs Organization issued a news release today that says it opposes the ban.

Grand Chief Jerry Daniels says Indigenous leaders are dismayed that the government is moving forward without consulting with First Nations.

He adds the issue is not about a lack of regard for the safety of Manitobans, but a concern that a blanket prohibition would infringe on Aboriginal and treaty rights.