The new partners taking over the Hudson Bay Rail Line and Port of Churchill facilities hope the deal is the start of the new era for northern communities that will bring new jobs and economic growth.

In a news release Tuesday, Arctic Gateway Group LP, which consists of Regina based AGT Food and Ingredients, Toronto based Fairfax Financial Holdings and a consortium of First Nations communities under the name of Missinippi Rail Limited Partnership, confirmed its purchase of the properties. The deal closed Friday.

Missinippi Rail Limited Partnership has 50 per cent ownership in the group.

New owners are in Churchill on Tuesday.

“Over the last eight months we have been working diligently with our many partners to come together, develop a business plan and satisfy the principles for successful new ownership,” said Fairfax president Paul Rivett.

“The Government of Canada acknowledges the value and importance of our inclusive group and is supportive of our efforts providing a long term support package through Western Diversification and Export Development Canada,” he said.

REPAIRING THE RAIL LINE

Rivett said the first phase of the project is to repair the rail line and undertake safety and rehabilitation upgrades to the port and the railway assets in order to efficiently operate freight and passenger services to the northern communities and the port. A contract has been awarded to Cando Rail and Paradox to make repairs.

“We are racing against time to attempt to restore services prior to the winter season,” he said.

NORTHERN COMMUNITIES FORM MISSINIPI RAIL LP

“The Arctic Gateway Group is the result of efforts to build a broad consortium of northern communities alongside the strength of proven business expertise,” said Rivett.

He said so far the partnership is made up of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, Fox Lake Cree Nation, Opaskwayak Cree Nation, Tataskweyak Cree Nation, War Lake First Nation, and York Factory First Nation, as well as the municipalities located along the rail line.

Grand Chief Arlen Dumas said the deal is historic.

He said participating communities will enjoy preferential employment and contracting opportunities consistent with modern agreements concerning business in our territories.

“It will return stable and predictable rail service to the north. A 50% ownership stake for the communities and board appointments commensurate with this interest, have been secured by Missinippi Rail LP.

“This is a strong deal for our northern First Nation communities and a strong departure from the status quo of uncertainty over the future operation of these critical pieces of infrastructure. I am proud of our people and look forward to the successes that this project will enable,” said Dumas.

'ARCTIC GATEWAY FOR CANADA TO THE WORLD'

Rivett said the time has come for First Nations and communities, the Government of Canada, the provinces and the private sector to build an Arctic gateway for Canada to the world.

“This will begin the journey to fulfill what many of us have long believed to be possible, which is to operate the railway and port in sustainable ways for the betterment of our communities, and to collectively build an Arctic gateway that contributes to our local, regional and Canadian economic prosperity, to serve and support our neighbors in Nunavut, and to build export and import activities through Canada’s only deep sea Arctic port,” said Rivett.

“Fairfax, AGT and MRLP are each committed to creating commercial business opportunities that will assist in the development of sustainable economic growth, new jobs and the long-term future of Northern communities.”