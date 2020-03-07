WINNIPEG -- Two men have been arrested after trying to run from police in Keeshkeemaquah Friday night.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service was called to the Keeshkeemaquah Conference & Gaming Centre after security reported three men outside trying to fight.

The suspects ran when officers arrived.

Police then searched the Keeshkeemaquah urban area, where they found two of the suspects.

After a quick foot chase, one man was caught and found to have bear mace and cocaine.

The man, 19, from Long Plain faces the following charges:

Fail to Comply with Release Orders x 3

Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to Public Peace

Carry a Concealed Weapon

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine

The second suspect was located shortly after and arrested.

The second man, a 21 year-old-from Long Plain, is charged with Failing to Comply with his Release Order.

Both suspects have been remanded in custody.

No charges have been proven in court.