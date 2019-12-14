WINNIPEG -- Manitoba First Nations Police Service have arrested a man among Manitoba’s most wanted, after a car chase and foot pursuit.

According to police, officers tried to make a traffic stop on the Sandy Bay First Nation around 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 13, but the car took off.

Police said a car chase ensued and lasted for over 30 minutes before the car stopped and the two occupants fled on foot.

A female suspect was apprehended quickly but it took a 10 minute foot chase to catch the male suspect.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service said the suspect was wanted by the service, along with the RCMP on several outstanding warrants.

Edward Sutherland, 29, was taken into custody with further charges pending.

The female was also arrested and charges are pending.