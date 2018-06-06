

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a large amount of meth was seized twice in three days at the airport at St. Theresa Point First Nation following the arrival of flights.

In the first incident, on June 3, the Mounties said St. Theresa Point First Nation Safety Officers followed up on an investigation that led them to believe an incoming passenger was bringing in meth.

They detained a 27-year-old Winnipeg woman.

Police said 89 grams of meth was seized, and the woman was charged by RCMP with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

On June 5, the safety officers followed up on another investigation and seized another 47 grams.

In that case, a 27-year-old St. Theresa Point man was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP said he also had other outstanding arrest warrants.

“This was amazing work done by First Nation Safety Officers in St. Theresa Point,” said Cst. Carleigh Schirmacher from the Island Lake RCMP Detachment, in a news release, adding that work of the officers is assisting RCMP with the goal of keeping the community safe.

Earlier this year, community members walked to Winnipeg to draw attention to the meth crisis they said is building in the region.