

CTV Winnipeg





The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said residents of First Nations in the Prairies and B.C. rely heavily on bus lines being cut by Greyhound Canada.

The bus service said Monday it plans to cancel all its lines in the western provinces, with the exception of a single bus line in B.C.

AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas released a statement in response, saying members of First Nations use the bus service to come to urban areas for services like medical appointments.

“It is already well documented that our citizens have to ride the bus for hours, some longer than 14 hours, in order to see a doctor," Dumas said in a news release.

Greyhound has said the main reason for the cuts is a 41 per cent drop in ridership since 2010, while other factors include competition from subsidized transportation services and low-cost airlines, regulatory constraints and growth in car ownership.

AMC applauded efforts from Greyhound to push provincial and federal officials toward a community funding model for private carriers providing transport as an essential rural service.

“I appreciate their efforts and I’d like to remind the Government of Canada that health care is a treaty right,” said Dumas, who added that staff with AMC who help First Nations patients to relocate to receive quality services “will have their work cut out for them.”

With files from The Canadian Press.