First Nations youth build house in the Dominican Republic

First Nations teenagers say building a house for someone in need was a life-changing experience.

More than a dozen teenagers descended down the stairs at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, straight into the arms of their families, Sunday afternoon. The 22 volunteers landed back in Manitoba after spending a week in the Domincian Republic, building a house for a someone in need.

"It's really life changing. It opens your eyes about a lot of things,” participant Tre Gladu said Sunday.

Over the week, volunteers from Bunibonibee Cree Nation, Sapotawayak Cree Nation and Nisichiwayasik Cree Nation, sweated it out in the heat to build the home. At the same time, they got to know who it was going to.

"It felt nice. It felt very great working together with different communities to build the house for a nice man,” volunteer Royce Colan said.

Colan said it inspired him to never give up on your dreams.

The volunteers all came from Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak communities and were part of MKO’s youth delegation.

MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee was among those greeting the teens as they arrived.

“What you've done is very heroic. What you've done is an example of what young people can do when they put their minds to it,” Settee told them. “You’ve made your nations proud for doing what did. And what you've done is humanitarian, but also it's reaching our in compassion and being examples as people from MKO territory."

He told them their work was something those they helped will never forget.