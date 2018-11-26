

CTV Winnipeg





Days after the first freight train to arrive in more than a year reached Churchill, Man., the town announced a passenger train is scheduled to arrive Dec. 4.

In a news release Monday, the Town of Churchill said the return of VIA Rail is being welcomed by northern communities along the route and acknowledged VIA’s efforts.

“With the holiday season approaching it is great news to have passenger service back, connecting family members in our northern communities,” said Churchill Mayor Micheal Spence.

The town said the train would leave Winnipeg Dec. 2 to make the Dec. 4 arrival.