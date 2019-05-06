

CTV Winnipeg





First responders will take part in a HazMat training exercise inside the Interprovincial Co-op in the 900-block of Marion Street Monday.

People who live in the area might notice a number of emergency vehicles between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The City of Winnipeg said in a release the training will allow people to practice skills, identify gaps, and build relationships.