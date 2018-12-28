

CTV Winnipeg





The Forks said the rink on the river at the port is now open, with extensions of the Red River Mutual Trail to follow, provided the weather cooperates.

“We know the Red River Mutual Trail is a major winter highlight for many people, and we’re optimistic about extending the trail in the coming week,” said Paul Jordan, chief executive officer of The Forks.

The Forks said winter programming will also soon get underway on the frozen river, including the Iron Man Bonspiel, a triathlon, and ice bar at Pavilion Sub-Zero during Festival du Voyageur and the Winnipeg New Music Festival.

The Forks also said the 2019 Warming Huts are expected to be out on the ice on the third week of February, and an invited artist from Norway will perform using instruments made of ice from the Red River.

BIG NEWS, WINTER-LOVERS! ❄️�� The 1st section of the Red River Mutual Trail opens TODAY! ⛸ Glide into 2019 on The Port Rink, w/ tons of activities, trail extensions + maybe even a winter bike trail to come in the next few weeks! #MeetMeAtTheForks #winnipeg #onlyinthepeg pic.twitter.com/YOhX2PslMm — The Forks (@TheForks) December 28, 2018

Skate rentals are available on site, and free family programs take place Sundays through February at Arctic Glacier Winter Park.