

CTV Winnipeg





The province said reservations for campsites, cabins and yurts will take place in three waves this year, the first of which starts Monday.

As of 7 a.m. that day, people will be able to go online and call in to book cabins, yurts and group-use areas on provincial campgrounds, as well as campsites at Birds Hill Park.

The second wave begins at 7 a.m. Monday, April 1, when people will be able to book campsites at the following provincial parks: Winnipeg Beach, Betula Lake, Big Whiteshell, Brereton Lake, Caddy Lake, Falcon Beach, Falcon Lakeshore, Nutimik Lake, Opapiskaw, Otter Falls, West Hawk Lake and White Lake.

Remaining campgrounds will be open for reservations when the third wave start on Wednesday, April 3.

The province said they’re preparing to meet the high demand on opening days by opening call centres right at 7 a.m., but hours will return to normal after that. The numbers to call are 204-948-3333 in Winnipeg or 1 888-482-2267 toll free.

People who wish to book online at http://prs.gov.mb.ca are asked to make sure they have their user IDs and passwords confirmed prior to logging in to book.

People can also reserve campsites in person at 200 Saulteaux Cres. starting Monday, March 18. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.