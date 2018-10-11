

CTV Winnipeg





Ontario Provincial Police said a search is underway on the south end of Lake of the Woods after two fishermen were reported missing.

The boat the men, aged 43 and 75, were fishing in was last seen near Fadden’s Island on Tuesday, and officers based in Kenora and Fort Frances were notified the following day.

Police said units have been searching from the water and an air search by helicopter may get underway depending on weather conditions.

The boat is a silver 16 foot Alumamarine with a 25 horsepower Yamaha motor. The 43-year-old missing man is described as being six-foot-three, 230 pounds and was wearing camouflage overalls, a blue rain jacket, a red hoodie and brown boots. The 75-year-old was wearing a camouflage snow suit with green boots and an orange hat.

Police ask anyone with information to contact offices in Kenora at 1-888-310-1122 or 807-548-5534.