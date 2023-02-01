Fishing regulations being made easier in Manitoba

The Manitoba government is working to make fishing in the province easier with new regulations coming into effect in April.

Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt announced the province is streamlining angling regulations.

Licence changes will be coming into effect under the new regulations, which will see a single licence for each residency type, replacing conservation and regular categories.

The province is also offering one-day fishing licences.

As well, seniors, military members and veterans will not need a licence and they just need to show identification to conservation officers.

"Our government wants to make things easier for the 22,000 Manitoba seniors who take part in recreational fishing," said Nesbitt in a news release. "Instead of having to apply for a Manitoba resident senior angling licence on an annual basis, Manitoba seniors would need to show proof of age and residency when requested by conservation officers."

On top of licence changes, the province is also allowing year-round fishing for "abundant species." Increased protection is being added for large spawning fish, ice fishing shelter requirements are being amended and "consistent residency definitions" are also being creating for anglers, hunters and trappers.

Chase Dreilich, the recreational angling coordinator for the National Wildlife Federation, said these new regulations are great for both anglers and fish.

"Recreational anglers have always been advocates for protecting these fisheries and you know, everyone wants to see great fishing for generation to come. So lots of the changes in the new regulations that are being brought in are kind of structured around making sure there's long-term sustainability," said Dreilich.

He said regulations right now prevent all fishing in certain seasons and the changes will now just prevent certain species from being caught.

He added the province is also changing the size limit on catches, as well as the amount of fish you can keep.

"Larger fish tend to be the large egg carriers for many fish, so the reduction in size, directly has an effect on hopefully fish spawning and the reproduction of fish."

On the licence front, he said switching from two categories to one and having the licence last year round takes away some of the red tape that is currently in place. Also allowing a single-day licence promotes more people getting out and trying fishing.

More information can be found online.