

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Police had a busy end to the work week arresting five people and seizing multiple illegal firearms and ammunition.

The first arrests came on Thursday night when K9 Units, Aerial Units and tactical teams executed a search warrant at a hotel room in the 1800 block of Pembina Highway.

Three people were taken in custody and police sized a number of items:

.22 calibre improvised “zip gun”-style firearm

Approximately one hundred rounds of .22 calibre ammunition

Two serrated knives (5” & 7”)

Gun powder

Six .223 calibre rounds

Five 20-gauge shotgun shells

Six 12-gauge shotgun shells

BB pellets

BB handgun

Police charged Ken John Krul, a 23-year-old man from Winnipeg, with possession of known illegal firearms, nine counts of possessing firearms or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, two counts of possession of a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

Justin Mathew Melo, a 31-year-old from Hamilton, Ontario, is charged possession of known illegal firearms, six counts of possessing firearms or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, two counts of possession of a weapon, five counts of failing to comply with conditions set by a judge and failing to comply with probation conditions.

Krul and Melo were detained in custody.

Police also arrested a 23-year-old woman from Winnipeg for possession of known illegal firearms, illegal possession of firearms or ammunition and two counts of possession of a weapon.

She was released on a promise to appear.

Friday Arrest

On Friday, June 8 police said a couple members of the Bear Clan overheard people talking a gun and a saw a woman with a machete in her purse.

Police found the group of people in a back alley near Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street.

A man dropped a bag as the group attempted to run away. Police quickly caught him in a yard in the 500 block of Flora Avenue.

A search in the area led to police finding a long gun-style replica air rifle and a handgun-style replica air pistol.

Police charged 33-year old Winnipeg man Robert John Arthur Prince with two counts of possessing a known illegal firearm, eight counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition and five counts of failing to follow a judge’s order.

He was detained in custody.

Saturday Arrest

Police responded to a report of a gunshot in the area of Andrews Street and Redwood Avenue around 3 a.m. early Saturday morning.

Police received more reports of shots being heard around 3:30 a.m. and eventually found a suspect, who appeared to be avoiding police.

They found two 12-gauge shotgun shells and an improvised ‘bang stick’ style firearm which had a shotgun shell inside it.

22-year old Winnipeg man Jimmy Oliver Leo Spence has been charged with possession of an illegal firearm with ammunition, carrying concealed weapon or ammunition, possession of a weapon, possession of a known illegal firearm and four counts of possessing a weapon or ammunition contrary to prohibition orders.

He was detained in custody.