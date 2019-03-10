

CTV Winnipeg





Students at the University of Manitoba are learning what it’s like to be homeless. For five days, a group will be sleeping outside.

On Sunday the students kicked off Five Days for the Homeless with a street hockey tournament.

Over the next few days they’ll be hosting other events to bring awareness to their campaign.

The students who are sleeping outside will only get a pillow, a blanket and the clothes on their back.

All funds raised will go towards Resource Assistance for Youth (RAY) to support homeless youth.

“They have a variety of initiatives, everything from housing, to employable skills, resume building, clothing and food for youth,” said Alex Blake, Co-Chair of Five Days for the Homeless.

The Five Days for the Homeless event runs until March 15 and the group is hoping to raise $20,000.