

Courtney Dumas, Photojournalist





It was an extra special day in Winnipeg for five families as Habitat for Humanity gave them the keys to their net-zero homes.

The homes use solar panels and produce as much energy as they consume. A fixed rate to purchase energy means the families won’t have to pay for hydro for at least five years.

“Habitat is about a hand-up not a hand-out,” said Michelle Pereirra, vice president of marketing communications for Habitat Manitoba. “What we’re trying to do is build community, improve neighbourhoods and provide an opportunity for someone to live in an affordable, safe, decent place.”

Last year, across Canada, 31 per cent of families helped by the group came from social housing or subsidized housing prior to purchasing their Habitat homes. As a result, the Habitat model not only helps improve people’s core housing needs, but it also frees up space for social housing for other families.

“Habitat homes actually strengthens the independence for a family that they otherwise wouldn’t able to have,” said Pereirra.

Theogene Buhelwa and his family were among those who got their keys to a net-zero home on Friday. Buhelwa, his partner Solange and their two older children are from the Republic of Congo. They arrived in Canada on July 2013, after spending three years in a refugee camp in Chad. They said they’re excited and will definitely benefit from the Habitat home, as their current residence lacks the space and privacy needed for a growing family.

“For my family it’s a hope,” Buhelwa said. “It’s a hope because when I came here I didn’t imagine that I could stay here in Manitoba. I had an idea to move, to fly away, but as of right now I have a home. I’m a Manitoban now.”