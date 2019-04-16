Featured
Five guns seized from home after officers spot rifles being placed on roof
AIR1 spotted someone open a window and place what looked like two rifles on the roof. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 3:53PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service seized a number of guns from a home in the St. John’s area on Sunday after they spotted what looked like two rifles being placed on the roof.
Around 10:20 p.m., patrol units, the tactical support team, the K9 unit and the AIR1 police helicopter went to the St. John’s neighbourhood after a report regarding yelling and multiple gunshots.
When officers got there they couldn’t find the source of the noise, but then at around 10:30 p.m. officers in AIR1 spotted someone open a window and place what looked like two rifles on the roof.
Police said a short time later someone took the guns back inside.
Officers went to the home and took people inside into custody.
Following a search of the residence police seized:
- A .22 calibre semi-automatic rifle
- A .22 calibre lever action rifle
- A .30 calibre bolt-action rifle.
- A 12-gauge pump action shotgun with a sawed-off barrel
- A .410 bore bolt action shotgun with a sawed-off barrel
- A compound bow
- A high-capacity .22 calibre ammunition magazine
- Eight small calibre ammunition cartridges
- A .30 calibre ammunition cartridge
Police said no one was hurt and it’s not known if the guns were fired.
Winnipeg’s Russell Ducharme, 19, and a 17-year-old boy from Grand Rapids have been charged with a number of offences in connection with the incident. They are in custody.
A 16-year-old girl, a 22-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman have also been arrested. They were released on a promise to appear in court.