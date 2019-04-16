

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service seized a number of guns from a home in the St. John’s area on Sunday after they spotted what looked like two rifles being placed on the roof.

Around 10:20 p.m., patrol units, the tactical support team, the K9 unit and the AIR1 police helicopter went to the St. John’s neighbourhood after a report regarding yelling and multiple gunshots.

When officers got there they couldn’t find the source of the noise, but then at around 10:30 p.m. officers in AIR1 spotted someone open a window and place what looked like two rifles on the roof.

Police said a short time later someone took the guns back inside.

Officers went to the home and took people inside into custody.

Following a search of the residence police seized:

- A .22 calibre semi-automatic rifle

- A .22 calibre lever action rifle

- A .30 calibre bolt-action rifle.

- A 12-gauge pump action shotgun with a sawed-off barrel

- A .410 bore bolt action shotgun with a sawed-off barrel

- A compound bow

- A high-capacity .22 calibre ammunition magazine

- Eight small calibre ammunition cartridges

- A .30 calibre ammunition cartridge

Police said no one was hurt and it’s not known if the guns were fired.

Winnipeg’s Russell Ducharme, 19, and a 17-year-old boy from Grand Rapids have been charged with a number of offences in connection with the incident. They are in custody.

A 16-year-old girl, a 22-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman have also been arrested. They were released on a promise to appear in court.