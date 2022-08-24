Five Manitobans admit to breaking COVID-19 gathering restrictions

WINNIPEG -

Five Manitobans have been convicted of repeatedly violating COVID-19 public health orders.

Patrick Allard, Tobias Tissen, Todd McDougall, Sharon Vickner and Gerald Bohemier have admitted to breaking limits on outdoor public gatherings in 2020 and 2021.

Provincial court Judge Victoria Cornick convicted the five today based on a statement of facts agreed to by their lawyers.

The Crown is seeking fines of between $18,000 and $42,000 each, depending on the number offences of each person, plus court costs and surcharges.

The Crown says the five not only repeatedly broke health orders, but organized events at which they encouraged others to do so as well.

Allard and McDougall have said they plan to appeal to a higher court, where they hope to challenge the public health orders under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2020.