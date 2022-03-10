Five new COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba Thursday; hospitalization numbers drop

Manitoba reported an additional five deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, as hospitalization numbers showed a decrease.

According to the province’s dashboard, there have been 1,708 deaths since the pandemic started nearly two years ago.

The province also reported a drop of 12 people in hospital from Wednesday, bringing the total in hospital being treated for COVID-19 to 424. Of those in hospital, 160 have active COVID-19 cases. There are 22 patients receiving intensive care for COVID-19. There are 13 other active cases in hospital, as well.

Manitoba reported 200 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, though the province has previously said rapid tests are not included in the total and the actual case count is likely higher.

There are currently 4,900 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba.

The five-day test positivity rate is 12.7 per cent.