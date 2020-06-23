WINNIPEG -- Five people are facing drug and weapons-related charges after RCMP found meth and brass knuckles at a home in Powerview, Man., on Friday.

Police said they executed a search warrant at the residence around 5 p.m., and seized about 14 grams of crystal methamphetamine, cash, brass knuckles and drug paraphernalia.

Mounties arrested five people from Manitoba: a 52-year-old man and 25-year-old man from Sagkeeng First Nation; a 38-year-old man from Little Black River First Nation; a 35-year-old woman from the Rural Municipality of Alexander; and a 29-year-old woman from Powerview-Pine Falls.

The suspects are facing numerous charges, such as possession for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon. None of the charges have been tested in court.

RCMP continue to investigate.