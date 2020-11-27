WINNIPEG -- Five people have been taken to hospital following a seven-vehicle crash that has shut down parts of Kenaston Boulevard.

Winnipeg police said emergency crews were called to a crash at Kenaston Boulevard and Columbia Drive/Lindenwood Drive East, north of McGillivray Boulevard, around 1:20 p.m.

(CTV News Photo Glenn Pismenny)

Police say seven vehicles are involved in the crash and five people have been taken to hospital – two in unstable condition, two in stable condition, and one in critical condition.

Police said officers are still on the scene, and the intersection is expected to remain closed into the evening.

Southbound Kenaston is closed from Sterling Lyon Parkway to Lindenwood Drive East. One northbound lane is open through the intersection.

(CTV News Photo Glenn Pismenny)

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Members of the Winnipeg police traffic division are investigating the crash and are asking anyone with information about it, or anyone who witnessed the crash, to call officers at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.