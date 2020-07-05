WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has now gone five consecutive days without a new case of COVID-19.

Health officials announced on Sunday afternoon that as of 9:30 a.m., no new cases have been identified.

The number of lab-confirmed and probable cases in the province remains at 325.

As of Friday, there are 16 active cases in Manitoba and 302 people have recovered from COVID-19. The death toll remains at seven.

Since early February, 64,968 tests have been performed.

The province will provide an update data on case numbers, active cases and recoveries on Monday.