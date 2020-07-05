Advertisement
Five straight days of no new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba
Published Sunday, July 5, 2020 12:05PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has now gone five consecutive days without a new case of COVID-19.
Health officials announced on Sunday afternoon that as of 9:30 a.m., no new cases have been identified.
The number of lab-confirmed and probable cases in the province remains at 325.
As of Friday, there are 16 active cases in Manitoba and 302 people have recovered from COVID-19. The death toll remains at seven.
Since early February, 64,968 tests have been performed.
The province will provide an update data on case numbers, active cases and recoveries on Monday.