

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested five teenagers between the age of 13 and 18 following several incidents of theft and damaged property in the Crestview area on Monday.

Police said the rash of crimes took place between 10:20 p.m. and 11:20 p.m. and included:

- The breaking of a vehicle’s mirror in the first 100 block of Risbey Crescent.

- Vehicle being entered in the first 100 block of North Lake Drive and the 100 block of Lumsden Avenue.

- A vehicle break-in and theft in the 100 block of Lumsden Avenue.

- An obscene word being spray painted on a vehicle in the 100 block of Lumsden Avenue.

- Bikes being stolen from the backyards of homes in the first 100 block of North Lake Drive and the first 100 block of Kay Crescent.

After people in the area contacted police, officers found five suspects travelling on North Lake Drive by bike. When the suspects saw police they got off their bikes and ran away.

Three teens were found on a yard close by on North Lake Drive, police said, and the other two were found on a bus in the Lumsden Avenue and Cavalier Drive area.

Police recovered the two stolen bikes.

A 13-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl have been charged with numerous offences, including three counts each of theft under $5,000. They are all in custody.

An 18-year-old boy has been arrested for several offences including possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. He was released on promise to appear.