

CTV Winnipeg





Three teenagers were arrested after a fire was started outside a school in Pauingassi First Nation, and two more are in custody for a fire in neighbouring Little Grand Rapids First Nation.

Firefighters in the region have been busy this week fighting a 44-hectare forest fire in Pauingassi.

According to the province of Manitoba, six fire crews and a helicopter with a bucket are assigned to it.

The firefighters are monitoring the fire closely to make sure the community is safe as the area is expecting hot, dry, windy weather.

Crews had to be redeployed when a second fire was started near the school Tuesday, but it was quickly extinguished.

Three teenagers were arrested and face arson charges in relation to that fire.

Firefighters were sent out again Wednesday afternoon in the neighbouring community of Little Grand Rapids.

Provincial fire crews, along with three water bombers assisted the local fire department and were able to control it.

Two teenagers were taken into custody and RCMP continue to investigate the cause.