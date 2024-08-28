Flag outside HSC honouring organ donors

A flag flying outside the Health Sciences Centre signifies a life-changing gift.

The hospital raises the Gift of Life flag every time someone makes the decision to donate life-saving organs.

“We wanted to honour the amazing gift that donors and families of donors give when they choose organ donation,” said Faisal Siddiqui, physician for Transplant Manitoba’s Gift of Life.

The flag flies at the corner of Sherbrook Street and McDermot Avenue for two days to honour deceased or living donations. The flag is only raised after a donation opportunity has taken place.

The flag’s swirling design is a symbol of hope that signifies the journey taken and the community’s embrace.

“This is our way to signify to our community, the people we live with and work with, that someone’s made a difficult choice and we want to honour them,” Siddiqui said.

Since being introduced in 2016, the Gift of Life Flag has flown around 270 times.

Those thinking of becoming a donor should talk with family and can register their intent online.