Featured
Flames break out at Transcona Bioreserve
Renée Rodgers, CTV News
Published Monday, May 6, 2019 10:03PM CST
Flames broke out at the Transcona Bioreserve Monday afternoon.
A City of Winnipeg spokesperson said firefighters were called at 3:40 p.m. to a grass and brush fire in the area near Winona Street and Whiteshell Avenue which had spread into the bioreserve.
Crews used a drone in the difficult-to-access environment, which helped them find the main body of the fire and the best way to access it.
A nearby rail line was temporarily shut down to help firefighting efforts.
The fire was declared under control at 6:26 p.m.
No one was injured.
There was no estimate of the size of the fire Monday night.
No cause had been determined.