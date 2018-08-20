A man in his thirties suffered burns in a fire at a grain elevator in Crystal City, Man. Monday night and was transported by STARS to Health Sciences Centre in stable condition.

The fire destroyed a grain elevator in the community.

People living nearby described hearing what sounded like an explosion.

Photos shared by area residents on social media show the structure engulfed in flames.

Colleen Henderson, who is part of an emergency response team in the area, told CTV News one nearby business was also lost in the fire, but the outcome could have been worse.

"As the elevator sits in the middle of town had there been any wind things would've ended differently," she said.

There was no word on a cause or a damage estimate on Monday night.