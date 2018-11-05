

A fire on Dawson Road is sending a thick, black plume of smoke into the sky over Winnipeg.

CTV News is at the scene of the blaze, which appears to be at Friendly Family Farms.

A major fire at friendly family Farms on Dawson Road. pic.twitter.com/6llscurQS2 — Jon Hendricks (@ctvjon) November 5, 2018

WFPS crews remain on scene at a working fire in the 500 block of Dawson Road North. A total of 22 apparatus are on scene, drone also deployed. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/FW2Zl19Hvj — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) November 5, 2018

More to come.