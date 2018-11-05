Featured
Flames seen shooting from smoke plume at fire on Dawson Road
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 1:51PM CST
Last Updated Monday, November 5, 2018 3:14PM CST
A fire on Dawson Road is sending a thick, black plume of smoke into the sky over Winnipeg.
CTV News is at the scene of the blaze, which appears to be at Friendly Family Farms.
A major fire at friendly family Farms on Dawson Road. pic.twitter.com/6llscurQS2— Jon Hendricks (@ctvjon) November 5, 2018
WFPS crews remain on scene at a working fire in the 500 block of Dawson Road North. A total of 22 apparatus are on scene, drone also deployed. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/FW2Zl19Hvj— City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) November 5, 2018
More to come.