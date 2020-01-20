WINNIPEG -- A flight into Shamattawa First Nation, a community 700 kilometres north of Winnipeg, made a rough landing on Sunday evening.

The Perimeter Aviation flight departed from Thompson, Man., without incident.

But according to Eric Redhead, the Chief of Shamattawa First Nation, the landing in the northern Manitoba community wasn't routine.

Redhead says once the plane touched down a little after 5 p.m., it veered off the runway and crashed into a snowbank.

There were 12 passengers and one infant on board.

No one was injured in the incident, however Redhead says it was very traumatic for the people onboard.

“The conditions were great. There were clear skies, no blowing snow, nothing, he says.

“The runway was in tip top shape, as I landed earlier today as well. And the runway was in great shape."

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Perimeter Aviation.

This is a developing story, more details to come.