

Kaitlyn Van De Woestyne, CTV Winnipeg





A flight scheduled to travel from Manchester, England to Las Vegas on Saturday was diverted to Winnipeg International Airport after a passenger required medical attention.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Airport Authority said the plane landed at 11:15 a.m. and the passenger received medical care shortly afterwards.

The plane was refueled and de-iced before departing for its original destination.