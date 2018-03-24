Featured
Flight from Manchester to Las Vegas diverted to Winnipeg for medical issue
Kaitlyn Van De Woestyne, CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, March 24, 2018 2:48PM CST
A flight scheduled to travel from Manchester, England to Las Vegas on Saturday was diverted to Winnipeg International Airport after a passenger required medical attention.
A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Airport Authority said the plane landed at 11:15 a.m. and the passenger received medical care shortly afterwards.
The plane was refueled and de-iced before departing for its original destination.