Two Manitoba-based companies have been fined a total of over $107,000 after two workers were seriously hurt in separate workplace incidents.

According to a news release from the province, these two employers were prosecuted for violating The Workplace Safety and Health Act Regulations.

The first incident took place on May 24, 2016 when a contracted worker for Flin Flon-based Superior General Partner Inc. was doing maintenance on a propane pump truck. The truck had been parked in a maintenance garage since the evening before, and residual propane from the dispensing system seeped into the garage. The worker lit an oxygen/acetylene cutting torch, which caused an explosion. The province said the explosion’s debris spread over a city block and the worker was seriously hurt.

In February 2019, the company pleaded guilty to failing to ensure the safety and health of members of the public in relation to its workplace activities, and was ordered to pay $70,000.

The second incident happened on Aug. 15, 2016, when workers from Blumenort-based Imperial Metal Industries Inc. were moving a steel frame using an overhead crane. The province said a master link on the chain used to lift the frame separated from the hoist hook, and the frame fell and pinned down a worker, who was seriously hurt.

In February 2019, Imperial Metal Industries pleaded guilty to failing to provide the necessary equipment required to move the identified frame and for failing to provide an employee with adequate training and supervision while he operated and worked in close proximity to the overhead crane. It was ordered to pay $37,550 in fines and penalties.

The province reminds employers to make sure workplaces are safe and workers are properly trained and supervised to perform their jobs.