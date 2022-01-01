Flin Flon RCMP arrest armed and dangerous homicide suspect

UPDATE: RCMP said it has safely taken Xander Tardiff into custody.

The Manitoba RCMP have a number of officers in the area of Aspen Grove in Flin Flon, Man. as part of the ongoing search for 18-year-old homicide suspect Xander Tardiff.

The public is asked to stay away from the area and follow all police direction.

Expect a heavy police presence as officers work to safely resolve the situation.

The public is being asked not to share photos of officers on social media.

Tardiff is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in Creighton, SK. and a homicide that occurred in Flin Flon in the early morning of January 1, 2022.

Tardiff is approximately six feet tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous, and if seen, RCMP said to call 911 immediately, and not to approach.