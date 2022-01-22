Flin Flon RCMP looking for missing woman

Flin Flon RCMP are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman last seen by family in Winnipeg on Jan. 8.

According to RCMP, Michelle Precious Grozelle left the city to travel to Flin Flon.

Mounties said the family’s last contact with her was a Jan. 18 phone call where she confirmed her arrival in the northern Manitoba city. RCMP said there has not been any contact since.

Grozelle is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has short curly brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey jacket and Timberland boots.

RCMP and family are concerned for her well-being and ask the public with any information to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit an online tip at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.