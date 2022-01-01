Flin Flon RCMP searching for armed and dangerous homicide suspect

Manitoba RCMP are searching for Xander Tardiff, an 18-year-old male from Flin Flon, Man. in connection to a shooting that occurred in Creighton, SK. and a homicide that occurred in Flin Flon in the early morning of January 1, 2022.

Tardiff is approximately six feet tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP believe he could be in Flin Flon, Creighton, SK., or Denare Beach, SK.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous, and if seen, RCMP said to call 911 immediately, and not to approach.