Manitoba’s flood forecasters are keeping an eye on a storm system which could bring heavy precipitation to Fargo, N.D., and could eventually have an impact on river levels in Manitoba.

“That kind of effect could change everything,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler Thursday.

This latest weather system comes after officials put out a revised flood forecast earlier this week with lower than anticipated peak levels expected to hit the Red River Valley in Manitoba later this month.

Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre said earlier this week the slow and gradual melt means levels along the Red are expected to be similar or lower than 2011.

Officials now say the U.S. weather system could push levels slightly higher than eight years ago, depending on precipitation amounts.

“Although we’re still planning for the worst, as we should, we’re hoping for the best,” said Schuler.

The crest on the Red River in Emerson is now expected between April 21 and April 24.

Despite this latest weather system Schuler said the flood outlook is still looking more positive than it did earlier this year.

“I would say we’re very prepared,” he said. “We’re taking this really serious, however, it really looks far better than we initially had anticipated simply because of this great weather, meaning the cold weather, we’ve been having.”

The province said the Red River Floodway is now expected to begin operations early next week but may be delayed until ice is flowing freely at the floodway control structure.