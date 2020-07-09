WINNIPEG -- The province has issued a flood warning for three communities in northwestern Manitoba, saying water coming into the province from Saskatchewan could cause the Churchill River to rise.

Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre issued the warning on Thursday, encouraging residents of the Marcel Colomb Cree Nation, Granville Lake, and Leaf Rapids to be prepared for high water.

"Saskatchewan Power is releasing record high flows from reservoirs along the Churchill River," the province said in a news release.

It said Pukatawagan Lake – Mathias Colomb Cree Nation will see the increase in three to five days, with the water levels peak expected to rise by five to seven feet in five to eight days.

In Granville Lake and Leaf Rapids, the increase is expected in about two weeks, with the peak coming within three to four weeks rising by eight to 10 feet.

WATERS RECEDING IN SOUTHWEST MANITOBA

Following record rainfalls in areas in southwest and western Manitoba, the province said levels at the Rivers Dam on the Little Saskatchewan River have declined steadily.

The latest flow rate from the Rivers dam is approximately 3,900 cubic feet per second (cfs). The flow rate peaked on July 1, reaching 12,000 cfs.

"The steady declines have allowed provincial crews to prepare material and equipment to start the process of assessing the condition of the dam at Rivers," the news release reads.

"The dams at Rivers and Minnedosa are being monitored around the clock," the province said.

In the RM of Riverdale, 57 people remain evacuated, and in the RM of Whitehead 17 people remain evacuated. Livestock has also been moved from these RMs, the province said.

Those people who were evacuated from the Town of Neepawa and the RM of Cornwallis have since returned.

"People are advised to stay away from areas experiencing flooding and to avoid entering flooded water bodies," the news release reads. "Unless travel is necessary, the province requests that individuals stay away from affected areas."

The province said recent rain has caused the water levels on the Red River to rise. Though the province said the water is expected to remain within the banks, a high water advisory was also issued for the Red River between Emerson and Winnipeg.