WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has issued a flood watch for the southeast part of the province on Friday.

The province says a “significant weather system” is in the forecast, and it has the potential to bring 100 millimetres of precipitation in southeast Manitoba starting Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada currently has several regions of the province under a special weather statement, including Bissett, Victoria Beach, Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris, Sprague, Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita, Richer, Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.

The agency said it is tracking a weather disturbance over the Dakotas that is expected to arrive in northwestern Ontario on Friday. The rain is expected to taper off in the late afternoon or evening.