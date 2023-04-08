Flooded streets to leaky basements: Spring melt finally starts in Winnipeg

Melting snow may be a welcome sign of spring, but it's also creating quite a mess and prompting a reminder from the City of Winnipeg about protecting your home.

After a chillier-than-normal March, the spring melt has finally started.

For Old. St. Vital resident Jim Craik, it means his street is almost completely filled with puddles.

"In that water, there are also potholes, and you can't see them of course, so if you're smart enough to slow down, you'll be okay. But if not, you might do some damage to your vehicle," explained Craik.

Something drivers on the road are more than familiar with.

"Well, they're brutal," said Steve Setka, who was driving down Craik's street. "How are you supposed to get home when it looks like you're driving through a lake?

"I've had my car not start before because water got sucked up underneath. It's frustrating," Setka added.

As the snow starts to melt, including the roughly 15 centimetres that fell earlier this week, homeowners like Craik are taking precautions to prevent flooding.

"We had a leak in the back that I fixed and there's also a leak around this side that I haven't fixed yet because I think it's way down," said Craik.

Craik was taking advantage of Saturday's nice weather to move snow away from his foundation -- one of several things the City of Winnipeg says homeowners should do right now.

The City of Winnipeg also recommends checking your backwater valve and sump pump, making sure water is draining properly, protecting your belongings, and in extreme cases, improving drainage around your house.

Sandbags will also be available for residents who need them at 960 Thomas Avenue starting Monday.

FLOODING CONCERNS

According to Jay Doering, a flood expert and civil engineering professor at the University of Manitoba, the recent snowfall melting won't affect the province's greater flood outlook too much.

"It didn't strike me as really, really wet snow, so I think the water equivalent is not significant," he said. "I'm going to guess we maybe had an additional inch of precipitation."

Doering noted when the province switched its flood outlook from moderate to major at the end of March, it took into account a later and more sudden melt.

The "major" designation does mean the Red River will spill its banks in some parts of Manitoba.

The province said it is currently updating its flood projections based on the recent snowfall and current melting conditions.

"If there are any significant changes to the current outlook (which did factor in melting) another outlook will be issued," said a government spokesperson in an email to CTV News.